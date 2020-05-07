City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

A resolution of the City Council of the City of San Clemente, California, establishing a fee schedule for Wireless Permits to install small cell facilities under San Clemente Municipal Code Section 17.16.075.

A public hearing to consider the establishment of fees for processing Wireless Permit applications, for the review and permitting of small cell facilities.

In accordance with the requirements of California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”), staff recommends City Council find this is not a project defined by CEQA pursuant to Section 15378(b)(4) as the action relates to government fiscal activities, which do not involve any commitment to any specific project that may result in a potentially significant physical impact on the environment.

Until such time as the City can conduct a cost study related to the processing of Wireless Permits, the City intends to use safe-harbor fees, established by the Federal Communications Commission in Declaratory Ruling and Third Report and Order, adopted September 26, 2018. Information related to this proposed action is available at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Project Planner Katie Crockett at (949) 361-6188 or crockettk@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place via teleconference. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Citizens are invited to listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854. Citizens can submit their comments on agenda items to Council electronically. Material may be emailed to Campagnolol@san-clemente.org Transmittal by 4:00 p.m. on Council meeting days is recommended. Comments must indicate by item title or number the agenda item to which they apply, or indicate that they are to be read during the general “oral communications” portion of the meeting. Emails lacking that indication will be forwarded to the City Council’s general email accounts. Depending on the number of comments submitted on a particular item and the total amount of time allocated for the Council meeting, the Council may, at the beginning of its deliberation of an item, limit equally the time allocated for each comment.”

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council