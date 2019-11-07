City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Zoning Amendment 19-343 – Nonconforming Provisions for Mobilehomes

Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente shall have a public hearing to consider a city-initiated proposal to amend San Clemente Municipal Code Title 17, the Zoning Ordinance, regarding nonconforming mobilehomes and mobilehome parks. The Planning Commission will be considering changes to the Zoning Ordinance in Chapters 17.28 and 17.72 related to special uses and nonconforming structures and uses.

Notice is hereby given that the project has been reviewed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (Pub. Resources Code, § 21000 et seq.) (“CEQA”) and the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., title 14, § 15000 et seq.), and the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance is exempt from environmental review pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines sections 15378(b)(2) and 15378(b)(5) because the revisions relate to the ongoing administrative activities and organizational or administrative activities of governments that will not result in direct or indirect physical changes in the environment, and therefore do not constitute a “project” as defined by the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., title 14, § 15000 et seq.) and therefore are exempt from CEQA and no further environmental review is required.

The draft Zoning Amendment is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Jennifer Savage, AICP, Senior Planner, in the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6186. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.



NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on November 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council