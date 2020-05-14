City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FY 2020-21

To consider adopting the City of San Clemente proposed budget for FY 2020-21. A full copy of the aforementioned budget is available by accessing the City of San Clemente website at www.san-clemente.org or by contacting Erik Sund, Assistant City Manager/Finance and Administrative Services Director, at (949) 361-8360.

If you challenge the budget in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place via teleconference. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. Interested parties may, however, listen to the meeting, or provide comments to Council, via the following methods:

Citizens are invited to listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854. Citizens can submit their comments on agenda items to Council electronically. Material may be emailed to Campagnolol@san-clemente.org Transmittal by 4:00 p.m. on Council meeting days is recommended. Comments must indicate by item title or number the agenda item to which they apply, or indicate that they are to be read during the general “oral communications” portion of the meeting. Emails lacking that indication will be forwarded to the City Council’s general email accounts. Depending on the number of comments submitted on a particular item and the total amount of time allocated for the Council meeting, the Council may, at the beginning of its deliberation of an item, limit equally the time allocated for each comment.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council