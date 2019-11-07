City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 21, 2019 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

433 Calle Gomez – Minor Architectural Permit 19-195 – Gascoigne Addition

A request to consider a 1,128 square foot addition to a non-conforming single family home zoned Residential Low density (RL).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

638 Camino De Los Mares – Minor Architectural Permit 19-092, Amendment to Sign Permit 88-21 (AM DSP 19-093) –Ocean View Plaza Patio and Master Sign Program (MSP) Amendment

A request to demolish an existing freestanding sign wall and amend the existing Master Sign Program, while also altering storefront facades and the patio area in front of Building D at Ocean View Plaza, 638 Camino De Los Mares.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) as a Class 1 Categorical Exemption (Existing Facilities) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301, because the proposed project involves a remodel of the façade and outdoor patio area of existing structures that will not result in an increase of the structures’ floor area, new copy permissions for on premise signs, and the demolition and removal of accessory structures at the site.

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Development Department, Conference Room A, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator at the Community Development Department where information is available for public inspection.

Zoning Administrator