City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

ORDINANCE NO. 1683

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of November 5, 2019, introduced the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1683 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 15 CHAPTERS 15.08, 15.12, 15.16, 15.20, 15.22, 15.23 AND TITLE 8 CHAPTER 8.16 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE AND ADDING TO TITLE 15 CHAPTERS 15.05, 15.11, 15.14, 15.17, AND 15.18, ADOPTING BY REFERENCE THE 2019 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE (CALIFORNIA CODE OF REGULATIONS, TITLE 24), CONSISTING IN PART OF THE 2019 ADMINISTRATIVE CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA BUILDING CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA RESIDENTIAL CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA ELECTRICAL CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA MECHANICAL CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA PLUMBING CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA GREEN BUILDINGS STANDARD CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA ADMINISTRATIVE CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA ENERGY CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA HISTORICAL BUILDING CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA EXISTING BUILDING CODE, AND THE 2019 CALIFORNIA REFERENCED STANDARDS CODE, TOGETHER WITH CERTAIN ADDITIONS, AMENDMENTS AND DELETIONS.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will hold a Public Hearing to consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of December 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council