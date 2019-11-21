City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

230 W. Marquita – Historic Property Preservation Agreement 19-359 – Swigart House Mills Act Contract

Public Hearing to consider a request to consider a Historic Property Preservation Agreement (Mills Act) for a historic property within the Residential Medium Zoning District and within the Coastal Zone (RM-CZ) located at 230 W. Marquita. The legal description is Lot 13, Block 18 of Tract 793, Assessor’s Parcel Number 692-075-10.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15331 (Class 31: Historic Resource Restoration/Rehabilitation), because the project is a preservation effort that is consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties with Guidelines for Preserving, Rehabilitating, Restoring, and Reconstructing Historic Buildings.

1814 N. El Camino Real – Historic Property Preservation Agreement 19-215 – Historic Aquarium Café Building Mills Act Contract

Public Hearing to consider a request to consider a Historic Property Preservation Agreement (Mills Act) for a historic property within the Mixed Use 1 Zoning District and within the Architectural, Central Business, and Coastal overlay zones (MU1-A-CB-CZ) located at 1814 N. El Camino Real. The legal description is Lot 70, Block 5 of Tract 821, Assessor’s Parcel Number 057-192-06 and Lot 9 of Tract 972, Assessor’s Parcel Number 057-192-05.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15331 (Class 31: Historic Resource Restoration/Rehabilitation), because the project is a preservation effort that is consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties with Guidelines for Preserving, Rehabilitating, Restoring, and Reconstructing Historic Buildings.

Short Term Apartment Rental Permit 19-295 – Bokl STAR – 119 Avenida San Pablo

Public hearing to consider a city-council initiated appeal of Short Term Apartment Rental Permit 19-295, the Bokl STAR, regarding the approved use of a short term apartment rental at 119 Avenida San Pablo Units B, C, and D.

Notice is hereby given that the project has been reviewed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (Pub. Resources Code, § 21000 et seq.) (“CEQA”) and the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., tit. 14, § 15000 et seq.), and staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from environmental review pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines sections 15301, Class 1, Existing Facilities.

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6197. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearings will be held at the meeting of the City Council on December 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council