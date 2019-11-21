City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON DECEMBER 3, 2019, A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Adoption and Amendment of the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code and Relocate the Adopted 1997 Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings to a new Chapter 8.78, Property Maintenance, of the San Clemente Municipal Code

The proposed ordinance provides for the adoption and amendment of the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code, the relocation of the currently adopted 1997 Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings from Title 15, Building, and the placement of both into a new chapter of Title 8, Health and Safety, of the San Clemente Municipal Code, Chapter 8.78, Property Maintenance.

The proposed ordinance is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio (City Hall) for public inspection and comment by contacting the City Code Compliance Division at (949) 361-6173. If you challenge this code adoption/amendment in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on December 3, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or by written communication to the City Council, to express their opinion for or against the request. For information regarding the meeting (including reasonable requests for special accommodations for persons with disabilities), please contact the City Clerks Office at (949) 361-8200.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council