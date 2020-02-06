City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing, Feb. 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBRUARY 18, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Consideration of Ordinance Expanding ‘No Smoking’ Regulations in Public Places

Public Hearing to consider a City Council initiated request to consider the adoption of an ordinance that would prohibit smoking in all public places in San Clemente.

Staff recommends the City Council introduce an ordinance to expand smoking prohibitions in all public places including sidewalks, streets, walkways, alleyways, and public parking lots.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is on file at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department at (949) 361-8237. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council