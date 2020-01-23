City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing February 5, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBRUARY 5, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

General Plan Amendment 20-011 – Roadway System Map Update

A public hearing to consider forwarding a recommendation to the City Council on the adoption of a City initiated update of the Mobility Element Roadway Systems Map. The project updates the map to reflect several previously approved street rehabilitation projects that reconfigure roadways (generally via re-striping) to better accommodate and balance all users of the roadway including motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, according to General Plan policies. The proposed amendment is needed to meet Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) requirements for the General Plan to be consistent with the Orange County Master Plan of Arterial Highways (MPAH) in order to maintain the City’s eligibility for various regional transportation funding (example: Measure M2 Net Revenues).

The City completed an environmental assessment for the project in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Staff recommends the City find environmental impacts of the project have been adequately addressed and mitigated by the previously certified General Plan Program Environmental Impact Report, pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15162.

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Planner by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing on this project will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Planning Commission Secretary at the Community Development Department where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission