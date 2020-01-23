City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing February 6, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBRUARY 6, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

220 Avenida Pelayo – Minor Architectural Permit 19-484/Minor Exception Permit 19-485 – McMains Residence Addition

A request to consider approximately 700 square feet of additions to an existing single family residence that would continue a legal nonconforming side yard setback of 4 feet 7 inches where 5 feet is required. The site is zoned Residential Medium (RM) and is within the Coastal Exclusion Order Area.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Development Department, Conference Room A, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator at the Community Development Department where information is available for public inspection.

