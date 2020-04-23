City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing Weed Abatement Program 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC
HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL
OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,
RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:
Weed Abatement Program 2020
Public Hearing to consider all objections or protests, if any, to the proposed abatement of weeds, rubbish, refuse and dirt upon streets, sidewalks, parkways and private property within the City of San Clemente. Further information may be obtained by contacting the Code Compliance Division at (949) 366-4705.
If you challenge this matter in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the Public Hearing.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held via teleconference on May 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. All interested persons are invited to submit written communication to campagnolol@san-clemente.org, to express their opinion for or against the program.
JOANNE BAADE
City Clerk and Ex-Officio
Clerk of the Council
