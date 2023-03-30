ORDINANCE NO. 1749

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of March 21, 2023, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1749 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA AMENDING SECTION 2.08.090 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE CITY MANAGER’S AUTHORITY TO DISPOSE OF CLAIMS AGAINST THE CITY

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinance are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at jimenezm@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of March 7, 2023, and was adopted at the Regular City Council meeting of March 21, 2023 by the following vote:

AYES: CABRAL, ENMEIER, JAMES, KNOBLOCK, MAYOR DUNCAN

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council