ORDINANCE NO. 1756

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Special and Regular Meeting of August 15, 2023, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1756 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, AMENDING CHAPTERS 2.28 AND 2.40 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, RELATING TO THE BEACHES, PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION AND HUMAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE, RESPECTIVELY, AND ADDING CHAPTER 2.45 ESTABLISHING AN ARTS AND CULTURE COMMITTEE.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinance are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at jimenezm@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of July 18, 2023, and was adopted at the Special and Regular City Council meeting of August 15, 2023 by the following vote:

AYES: CABRAL, ENMEIER, KNOBLOCK, LOEFFLER, MAYOR DUNCAN

NOES: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council