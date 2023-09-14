ORDINANCE NO. 1755

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of September 5, 2023, adopted the following ordinance:



Ordinance No. 1755 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 10.04.010(B)(1) OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE DEFINITION OF ‘COMMERCIAL VEHICLE” AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE NOT SUBJECT TO THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.



A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinance are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at jimenezm@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of August 15, 2023, and was adopted at the Regular City Council meeting of September 5, 2023 by the following vote:



AYES: CABRAL, ENMEIER, KNOBLOCK, LOEFFLER

NOES: MAYOR DUNCAN

ABSENT: NONE

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council