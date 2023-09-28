ORDINANCE NO. 1757

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Adjourned Regular Meeting of September 14, 2023, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1757 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONTRACT BETWEEN THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AND THE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinance are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at jimenezm@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of August 15, 2023, and was adopted at the Adjourned Regular City Council meeting of September 14, 2023 by the following vote:

AYES: CABRAL, ENMEIER, KNOBLOCK, LOEFFLER, MAYOR DUNCAN

NOES: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council