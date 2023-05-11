ORDINANCE NO. 1750

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of May 2, 2023, introduced the following Ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1750 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA AMENDING AND REPLACING SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 3 REVENUE AND FINANCE, CHAPTER 3.40, SECTION 3.40.030 RELATING TO A LOCAL VENDOR PREFERENCE.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8200 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of May 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk & Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council