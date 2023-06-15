ORDINANCE NO. 1752

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of June 6, 2023, introduced the following Ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1752 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, DECLARING A PUBLIC NUISNANCE; AMENDING SECTION 12.32.140 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE TO CLOSE THE PUBLIC BEACHES AT 10:00 P.M. FOR PUBLIC HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELFARE, AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE TO BE CATEGORICALLY EXEMPT FROM THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT (CEQA) UNDER CLASS 1 (EXISTING FACILITIES, 14 CCR SECTION 15301) OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE CEQA GUIDELINES

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of June 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk & Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council