ORDINANCE NOS. 1755, 1757 and 1758

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Special and Regular Meeting of August 15, 2023, introduced the following Ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1755 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 10.04.010(B)(1) OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE DEFINITION OF “COMMERCIAL VEHICLE” AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE NOT SUBJECT TO THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

Ordinance No. 1757 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONTRACT BETWEEN THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AND THE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM.

Ordinance No. 1758 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 2.29.015 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE REGARDING THE COASTAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE’S MISSION STATEMENT.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinances are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting Ordinance Nos. 1755 and 1758 at its Regular meeting of September 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and Ordinance No. 1756 at its Adjourned Regular meeting of September 14, 2023. Both meetings will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk & Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council