ORDINANCE NO. 1763



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Special and Regular Meeting of January 16, 2024, introduced the following Ordinance:



Ordinance No. 1763 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTERS 10.04 AND 10.28 OF TITLE 10 (VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC) OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE PARKING OF COMMERCIAL, RECREATIONAL, AND WIDE VEHICLES AND TRAILERS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE NOT SUBJECT TO THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its Regular meeting of February 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk & Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council