ORDINANCE NO. 1772



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Special and Regular Meeting of January 16, 2024, introduced the following Ordinance:



Ordinance No. 1772 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 17.28.206 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE, REGULATING TEMPORARY PARKLET DINING WHICH ESTABLISHED STANDARDS FOR OUTDOOR DINING AREAS AND SUNSETS ON JULY 1, 2026.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its Regular meeting of February 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk & Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council