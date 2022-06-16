City of San Clemente: Ordinance Introduction

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ORDINANCE NOS. 1731 and 1732

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular and Special Meeting of June 7, 2022, introduced the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1731 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AMENDING CHAPTER 13.12 SECTION 13.12.010-13.12.110 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE (“WATER CONSERVATION ORDINANCE”).

Ordinance No. 1732 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 10.54 TO TITLE 10 (VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC) OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE PROHIBITION ON REPAIRS, SALES, AND STORAGE OF BICYCLES AND BICYCLE PARTS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE NOT SUBJECT TO THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinances are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinances at its meeting of June 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Community Center Auditorium, located at 100 N. Seville, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

Legislative Administrator

