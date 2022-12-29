ORDINANCE NO. 1748

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of December 20, 2022, introduced the following Ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1748 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AMENDING CHAPTERS 16.50 AND 17.86 AND AMENDING SECTION 17.52.020 TO THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE TO REGULATE URBAN LOT SPLITS AND TWO-UNIT PROJECTS UNDER SB 9; AND FINDING THE ACTION TO BE EXEMPT FROM CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT (CEQA)

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8303 or by email at Jimenezm@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of January 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk & Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council