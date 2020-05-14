City of San Clemente: Ordinance No. 1699

ORDINANCE NO. 1699

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Adjourned Regular Meeting of May 5, 2020, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1699 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AMENDING 8.12.090 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE TO INCLUDE VIOLATIONS OF PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS AS CITABLE OFFENSES AND AMENDING SECTION 9.24.030 TO PROHIBIT TRESPASS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of April 21, 2020 and was adopted at the Adjourned Regular City Council meeting of May 5, 2020 by the following vote:

AYES: HAMM, JAMES, WARD

NOES: MAYOR PRO TEM FERGUSON

ABSENT: NONE

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council