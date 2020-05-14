City of San Clemente: Ordinance Nos. 1694 & 1696

ORDINANCE NOS. 1694 and 1696

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Adjourned Regular Meeting of May 5, 2020, adopted the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1694 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AMENDING SECTIONS 3.24.190 AND 3.24.220 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO REGULATIONS GOVERNING ACCESS TO SHORT-TERM LODGING UNITS WITHIN THE CITY.

2. Ordinance No. 1696 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 8.86.040 RELATED TO PERMISSIBLE HOURS FOR ERECTION OF CAMPING FACILITIES IN CIRCUMSTANCES WHERE PUBLIC CAMPING IS PERMITTED.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of either or both of the proposed Ordinances are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinances were introduced at the City Council meeting of April 7, 2020 and were adopted at the City Council Adjourned Regular meeting of May 5, 2020 by the following vote:

AYES: HAMM, JAMES, WARD, MAYOR PRO TEM FERGUSON

NOES: NONE

ABSTAIN: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council