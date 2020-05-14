City of San Clemente: Ordinance Nos. 1697 & 1700

ORDINANCE NOS. 1697 and 1700

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Adjourned Regular meeting of May 5, 2020, introduced the following ordinances:

1. Ordinance No. 1697 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, DELAYING THE ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE NO. 1684, WHICH AMENDS CHAPTERS 2.28, 2.32, 2.36, 2.40, 2.42 AND 2.43 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, RELATING TO THE BEACHES, PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION, PLANNING COMMISSION, GOLF COURSE COMMITTEE, HUMAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE, COASTAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND INVESTMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE.

2. Ordinance No. 1700 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE REPEALING MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.04.070 RELATING TO COUNCIL VACANCIES.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of either or both of the proposed Ordinances are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinances at its meeting of May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held via teleconference.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council