NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

City Council Elections By-District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, California will conduct a Public Hearing pursuant to Elections Code Section 10010(a)(1) for the purpose of inviting and receiving public input regarding the composition of districts before and to inform the drawing of a draft map or maps of the proposed boundaries of districts, if the City Council passes a resolution of intention outlining its intention to transition from at-large to district-based elections under Government Code Section 34886 effective for the November 2024 General Municipal Election.

Information on this item is on file in the City Clerk’s office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Laura Campagnolo, City Clerk and (949) 361-8301 or campagnolol@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues that you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the Public Hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the regular meeting of the City Council on August 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at City Council Chambers located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or provide written communication to the City Council to express their input regarding the composition of the districts.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council