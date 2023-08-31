NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Municipal Code Amendment to Regulate Tents on City Beaches

A public hearing for the City Council to consider a proposed ordinance to amend Section 12.28.030 (Tents in City Parks) of the San Clemente Municipal Code (“SCMC”) to include beaches under its jurisdiction, ensuring that regulations governing the use of such structures in parks are uniformly applicable to beaches. This ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) because the amendments do not constitute a “project” as defined by the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., Title 14, § 15000 et seq.). In the alternative, staff recommends that the amendments be found exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) under State CEQA Guidelines section 15061(b)(3), as it can be seen with certainty that the Ordinance would not have a significant effect on the environment.

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6191. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the San Clemente City Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the proposed ordinance.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council