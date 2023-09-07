NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

229 Avenida Monterey — Tentative Parcel Map 23-224 — Kozik Condominiums

A request to consider a condominium subdivision of a duplex with an attached ADU, currently under construction, within the residential medium density zone and coastal zone (RM-CZ).

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15315 (Class 15: Minor Land Divisions).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator