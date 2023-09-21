NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

PUBLIC HEARING TO SOLICIT INPUT ON COMPOSITION OF DRAFT MAPS AND POTENTIAL SEQUENCE OF ELECTIONS RELATED TO THE TRANSITION FROM AT-LARGE TO DISTRICT-BASED ELECTIONS FOR CITY COUNCIL PURSUANT TO ELECTIONS CODE SECTION 10010 AND GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 34886 EFFECTIVE FOR THE NOVEMBER 2024 GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Information on this item is on file in the City Clerk’s office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Laura Campagnolo, City Clerk and (949) 361-8301 or campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Draft maps are also available on the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org/districtelections. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on October 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at City Council Chambers located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or provide written communication via email to districtelections@san-clemente.org, to the City Council to express their opinions related to the content of the draft maps and the proposed sequence of elections.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council