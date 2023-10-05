NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON OCTOBER 18, 2023 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

CULTURAL HERITAGE PERMIT 22-148/ ARCHITECTURAL PERMIT 22-162, Nielsen Residence, 222 West Mariposa

A request to consider: 1) an addition and exterior changes to a historic single-story residence, 2) construction of a detached garage with an Accessory Dwelling Unit on the second floor that requires a height limit increase, 3) construction of detached storage sheds, and 4) changes to the garden landscape, hardscape, and walls. The site is located at 222 West Mariposa.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (14 CCR§ 15301, Class 1: Existing Facilities) and Section 15303 (14 CCR§ 15303, Class 3: New Construction Or Conversion Of Small Structures).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further information, contact the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission