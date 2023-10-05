NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON OCTOBER 19, 2023 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

MAP 18-454, Office Addition to City Golf Course Clubhouse, 150 East Avenida Magdalena (Carrillo)

A request to consider a 98 square-foot office addition to the front of the existing building, enclosing a portion of the street- facing loggia.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

CAP 23-103, DISH Wireless Facility, 2916 Via San Gorgonio

A request to install antennas and equipment on an existing ball field light standard and in an existing equipment enclosure in the San Gorgonio City Park at 2916 Via Gorgonio.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (14 CCR§ 15301, Class 1e: Existing Facilities).

MCUP 23-107, Soul Align Yoga Group Instruction, 300 S. El Camino Real, Suite 202

A request to allow group instruction yoga at an existing Chiropractic Office located within an existing multi-unit tenant building at 300 S. El Camino Real.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (14 CCR§ 15301, Class 1e: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator