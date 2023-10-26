NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Historic Property Preservation Agreement (HPPA) 23-204, 166 West Avenida

Alessandro

A request to consider a Mills Act agreement between the City and the owners of a historic

private single-family residence at 166 West Avenida Alessandro.



Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of

the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section

15331 (Class 31: Historic Resource Restoration/Rehabilitation), because the project is a

preservation effort that is consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the

Treatment of Historic Properties with Guidelines for Preserving, Rehabilitating, Restoring,

and Reconstructing Historic Buildings.



Historic Property Preservation Agreement (HPPA) 23-240, 233 Avenida Santa Barbara



A request to consider a Mills Act agreement between the City and the owners of a historic

private single-family residence at 233 Avenida Santa Barbara.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of

the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section

15331 (Class 31: Historic Resource Restoration/Rehabilitation), because the project is a

preservation effort that is consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the

Treatment of Historic Properties with Guidelines for Preserving, Rehabilitating, Restoring,

and Reconstructing Historic Buildings.



Materials for these projects are on-file at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are

available for public inspection and comment by contacting Project Planner David Carrillo at (949)

361-6182 or CarrilloD@san-clemente.org. If you challenge these items in court, you may be limited

to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing(s) described in this

notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public

hearing(s).



To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic

visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to

the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic

formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no

guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the

request.



Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council

on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the San Clemente Council Chambers, located at 910

Calle Negocio, 2 nd Floor San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said

hearing(s) or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or

against the project(s).

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone

number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Laura Campagnolo

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council