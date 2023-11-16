NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Legal Notice Pursuant to the California Mitigation Fee Act

Public Hearing to consider the City of San Clemente’s Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2023 on Mitigation Fees. Copies of the proposed reports may be viewed on the City’s website at https://www.san-clemente.org/departments-services/finance-administrative-services/mitigation-fees. For further information, interested persons may contact Matt Schmelzel, Management Analyst at (949) 218-9601.

If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of San Clemente City Hall, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

For further details, please call or visit the Finance & Administrative Services Department at the above phone number and website where information is on file and available for public inspection.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council