NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBUARY 6, 2024 A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Billing for 2023 Weed Abatement Program

Public Hearing to consider all objections or protests, if any, to the costs of the abatement of weeds, rubbish, refuse and dirt upon streets, sidewalks, parkways and private property within the City of San Clemente and to the assignment of these costs to the properties on which the abatement was completed.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Code Compliance Division at (949) 366-4705. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd floor, San Clemente. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the program.

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

LAURA CAMPAGNOLO

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council