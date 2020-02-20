City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MARCH 5, 2020 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

1001 S. El Camino Real – Amendment to Conditional Use Permit 19-496 – Zebra House Coffee Expansion

A request to amend a previously approved Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow the expansion of an existing drive-through coffee shop (Zebra House Coffee located in Suite A) into the adjacent Suite B. The expanded coffee shop would be 2,293 sq. ft.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa – Special Activities Permit 19-429 – American Crown Circus Event

A request to operate a 5-day circus event at the San Clemente Outlets from March 26, 2020 to March 30, 2020. Setup is on March 24 and 25, and breakdown is on March 31. The event will operate between the hours of 5:30pm and 9pm, daily, and between 3:30pm and 9pm on Sunday.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) and Section 15311 (Class 11: Accessory Structures).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator at the Community Development Department where information is available for public inspection.

Zoning Administrator