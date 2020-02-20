City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MARCH 5, 2020 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

221 Avenida Del Mar A – Minor Conditional Use Permit 19-470 – Pronto Deli

A request to consider the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption at a new specialty Italian food store. The site is located in the Downtown Mixed Use Zone within the Architectural, Central Business, and Coastal Zone Overlay Districts (MU3.0-A-CB-CZ).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

112 East Escalones – Minor Exception Permit 19-410/Staff Waiver of Minor Architectural Permit 19-409 – Carr Addition

A request to consider approximately 250 square feet of single-story additions to a legal nonconforming single family home. The addition proposes to continue an existing 3 foot side yard setback where 5 feet is required. The property is zoned Residential Medium (RM).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

1633 Calle Las Bolas – Tentative Parcel Map 20-019 – Las Bolas Condos

A request for a condominium subdivision of a lot for a new two unit apartment building, for individual ownership. The site is zoned Residential Low Zoning and resides within the Coastal Zone Overlay District (RL-CZ).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15315 (Class 15: Minor Land Divisions).

1631 Calle Las Bolas – Tentative Parcel Map 20-020 – Las Bolas Condos

A request for a condominium subdivision of a lot for a new two unit apartment building, for individual ownership. The site is zoned Residential Low Zoning and resides within the Coastal Zone Overlay District (RL-CZ).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15315 (Class 15: Minor Land Divisions).

205 West Paseo De Cristobal – Minor Exception Permit 19-445/Minor Architectural Permit 19-446 – Moran Addition

A request to consider a 788 sq. ft. 2nd story addition, 175 sq. ft. second-story deck, and 133 sq. ft. rooftop deck to a legal nonconforming single family home. The addition proposes to continue 5 foot side yard setback where 6 feet is required. The property is zoned Residential Low Zoning District and resides within the Coastal Zone Overlay District (RL-CZ).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator at the Community Development Department where information is available for public inspection.

Zoning Administrator