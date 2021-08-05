City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Municipal Code Amendment – Regulation of Leaf Blowers

A public hearing to consider a City-initiated amendment to Title 8, Health and Safety, of the City of San Clemente Municipal Code to establish a leaf blower ordinance for residential and mixed-use zoning districts west of Interstate-5 as a pilot program with a one-year sunset provision. The amendment bans gasoline-powered leaf blowers, adds standards for use of battery-powered leaf blowers, and exempts City operations.

The City completed a review of the code amendment in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Staff recommends the City find the code amendment is not subject to CEQA because the code amendment: 1) is not a “project” within the meaning of the term in State CEQA Guidelines Section 15378, and 2) is exempt under Section 15061(b), the general rule exemption.

Materials for this project are on-file at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Project Planner Christopher Wright at (949) 361-6193 or WrightC@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on August 17, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Community Center Auditorium, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council

