City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON OCTOBER 6, 2021 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

123 Avenida Serra – Architectural Permit 21-002 – Busch Accessory Structure

A request to consider a detached accessory structure that does not conform to the objective height standard of Section 17.28.270.F.3 for the construction of a new 1,228 square foot two-story accessory structure consisting of a 563 square foot two-car garage on the first floor and a 665 square foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the second floor.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) and Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held via teleconference on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

View the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Planning Commission electronically by using the on-line portal available from the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org/PCPublicComment. Transmittal by 3:00 p.m. on Planning Commission meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission

