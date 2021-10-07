City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON OCTOBER 21, 2021 PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

119 E. Mariposa – Short Term Apartment Rental 21-162 – Bennett STAR

A request to establish a short-term apartment rental within an existing three-unit multi-family building located in the Residential Medium (RM) Zoning District. The proposal would convert Unit A and Unit B into short-term rentals for rentals less than 30 days. Unit C would be occupied by a full-time, on-site property manager.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

305 E. Avenida Magdalena – Minor Exception Permit 21-039 – Duncan-Hughes Addition

A request to consider a 470 square foot addition to an existing two-story single-family nonconforming residence with an existing detached guesthouse and detached two-car garage at the rear of the property. The primary residence is nonconforming with regard to the 4’10” side yard setback where 6’ is required. The applicant requests to attach the primary residence to the existing detached structures requiring a reduction to the established rear yard setback.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

1520 N. El Camino Real, unit 6 – Minor Conditional Use Permit 21-246 – State Farm Pedestrian Orientation

A request to consider an insurance and financial services office to occupy an existing tenant suite within the Pedestrian Overlay Zone.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the request.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6184.

Zoning Administrator

