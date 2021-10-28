City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ORDINANCE NO. 1719

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of October 19, 2021, introduced the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1719 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 10.40 PARKING METERS.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinance are invited to contact the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of November 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Community Center Auditorium, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente, commencing at 6:00 p.m.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council

