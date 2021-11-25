City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Coastal Resiliency Plan

A public hearing to consider adoption of the City’s Coastal Resiliency Plan. The Coastal Resiliency Plan is an element of the City’s Local Coastal Program and will serve as a planning and guidance document to address future potential sea-level rise and its effects in the City. The Coastal Resiliency Plan builds on the findings and recommendations contained in the City’s 2019 Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and recommends a phased approach to improving long-term coastal resiliency for existing structures including critical public infrastructure.

In accordance with the requirements of CEQA, preparation and adoption of a Local Coastal Program, or elements thereof, are statutorily exempt from CEQA per CEQA Guidelines Section 15265. The Coastal Act itself contains certain environmental protection policies, which must be met before the Coastal Commission will approve an LCP, LUP, IP or LUPA (Public Resource Code § 30510-14). The LCP process is exempt because the criteria under the Coastal Act are the functional equivalent of the EIR process. See Santa Barbara County Flower & Nursery Growers Association v. County of Santa Barbara, 121 Cal. App. 4th 864, 872 (2004).

The Coastal Resiliency Plan is available for review on the City’s website and is posted on the City’s website homepage at https://www.san-clemente.org/departments-services/planning-services/long-range-planning/local-coastal-program and at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Cecilia Gallardo-Daly, Community Development Director at (949) 361-6106 or Gallardo-DalyC@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Clemente Community Center Auditorium, 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project. For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council

