City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

1014 South El Camino Real – Minor Conditional Use Permit 21-006 – Buona Forchetta Shared Parking and Beer and Wine

Public Hearing to consider an appeal filed by a member of the public, Sandra Maring, concerning the Zoning Administrator’s decision to remove Condition of Approval No. 50 of Resolution No. 15-52. The City Council will consider the appeal as a de novo hearing, and shall not be limited to the issues raised on the appeal, but rather shall be entitled to review new evidence and to consider all elements of the appealed action. The project is a request to allow shared parking at a mixed use development, located at 1014 S. El Camino Real, to support a restaurant with 32 indoor seats. The request also includes indoor and outdoor beer and wine service for the restaurant. The subject property’s legal description is Lot 1, of Block 5, of Tract 18065, Assessor’s Parcel Number 692-152-23.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Structures).

Materials for this project are on file at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Project Planner David Carrillo at (949) 361-6182 or CarrilloD@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Clemente Community Center Auditorium, 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council

