City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NOS. 1694 and 1696

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of April 7, 2020, introduced the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1694 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AMENDING SECTIONS 3.24.190 AND 3.24.220 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO REGULATIONS GOVERNING ACCESS TO SHORT-TERM LODGING UNITS WITHIN THE CITY.

Ordinance No. 1696 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 8.86.040 RELATED TO PERMISSIBLE HOURS FOR ERECTION OF CAMPING FACILITIES IN CIRCUMSTANCES WHERE PUBLIC CAMPING IS PERMITTED.

Full copies of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinances at its meeting of April 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held via teleconference.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council