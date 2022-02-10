City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY:

DRAFT COASTAL IMPLEMENTATION PLAN AND LAND USE PLAN AMENDMENT

The City announces that a Draft Local Coastal Program (LCP) Implementation Plan (IP) and Draft Land Use Plan Amendment (LUPA) are available for a six-week public comment period beginning February 14 through March 28, 2022. The Draft IP and LUPA are posted on the City’s website homepage at https://www.san-clemente.org/departments-services/planning-services/long-range-planning/local-coastal-program Comments should be emailed to Gallardo-DalyC@san-clemente.org no later than March 28, 2022. The City’s LCP will consist of the certified (and amended) Land Use Plan and the IP which contains the zoning ordinances and development standards needed to implement the policies of the City’s Certified LUP. Together, these documents will comprise the Local Coastal Program which implements the California Coastal Act in the Coastal Zone portion of the City. The Draft LUPA has been prepared to correct an inadvertent error contained in the definition of “Major Remodel” regarding the starting point for tracking changes to structures. The Draft IP and Draft LUPA will be presented to the City’s Planning Commission as informational items at 5pm on February 16, 2022. The Draft IP is one of the final deliverables of a Local Coastal Program Planning Grant awarded to the City in 2017.

