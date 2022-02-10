City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
ORDINANCE NOS. 1722 and 1725
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of February 1, 2022, adopted the following ordinances:
- Ordinance No. 1722 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA AMENDING TITLES 8 AND 12 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING SHOPPING CARTS, CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND PUBLIC STORAGE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE NOT SUBJECT TO THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
- Ordinance No. 1725 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 12.32.130 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE USE OF BICYCLES, ELECTRIC BICYCLES, AND OTHER ACTIVITIES ON THE PIER, BEACH, BEACH ACCESS ROAD, AND BEACH TRAIL.
A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. Persons interested in receiving a copy of the Ordinances are invited to contact the Legislative Administrator at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the aforementioned Ordinances were introduced at the Adjourned Regular City Council meeting of January 18, 2022, and were adopted at the Regular City Council meeting of February 1, 2022 by the following vote:
AYES: DUNCAN, KNOBLOCK, WARD, MAYOR JAMES
NOES: NONE
ABSTAIN: NONE
ABSENT: FERGUSON
LAURA CAMPAGNOLO
Legislative Administrator
