City of San Clemente: Public Notice

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

JANITORIAL SERVICES

February 2, 2022

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the City of San Clemente’s electronic procurement and bidding system (PlanetBids) at: https://www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids.

All proposers must first register as a vendor on this website to participate in this Request For Proposal (RFP) or to be added to a prospective bidders list. Proposals must be received prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022. All proposals received after that time will be considered non-responsive and will be deemed disqualified. Only electronic proposals submitted through PlanetBids will be accepted.

The primary scope of the project is for the contractor to provide janitorial services at designated locations in the City of San Clemente, CA. Additional and more detailed information is provided in the RFP, Specifications and contract documents posted in the City’s PlanetBids website, which should be carefully reviewed by all proposers before submitting a Bid Proposal.

Notice To be published: February 10, 2022

And February 17, 2022

A Mandatory Pre-proposal Meeting and Job Walk will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Any questions in reference to the project must be submitted via PlanetBids, prior to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Dated February 2, 2022

City of San Clemente Public Works Department

910 Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673

