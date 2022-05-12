City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FY 2022-23

Public Hearing to consider the City of San Clemente proposed budget for FY 2022-23. A full copy of the aforementioned budget will be available by accessing the City of San Clemente website at www.san-clemente.org or by contacting Jake Rahn, Financial Services Officer, at (949) 361-8359.

If you challenge the budget in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Center located at 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente.

Laura Campagnolo

Legislative Administrator

