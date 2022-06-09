City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JUNE 23, 2022 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

202 Avenida Cabrillo – Special Activities Permit 22-063 Garden Cabaret at Cabrillo Playhouse

A request for an outdoor musical performance occurring for a maximum of fifteen non-consecutive days in 2022 between 5:00 P.M. and 9:30 P.M. at the Cabrillo Playhouse outdoor patio.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

701 Avenida Columbo – Minor Exception Permit 22-046 Tetherton Fence

A request to legalize an existing non-conforming over-height fence in the street side yard and front yard setbacks of a residence.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

209 Avenida Rosa – Short Term Apartment Rental 22-045, Bennett STAR

A request to consider a short-term apartment rental within an existing three unit multi-family building located in the Residential Medium (RM) Zoning District. The proposal would convert Unit A and Unit B into short-term rentals for rentals less than 30 days. Unit C would be occupied by a full-time, on-site property manager.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator

