City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 1, 2022 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

654 Camino De Los Mares – Master Project (MP) 22-089, Architectural Permit (AP) 22-101, Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 22-100, General Plan Amendment (GPA) 22-097, Site Plan Permit (SPP) 22-103, Tentative Parcel Map (TPM) 22-099, Zoning Amendment (ZA) 22-098, and Development Agreement – Senior Housing and Medical Office

A request to demolish an existing medical building and surface parking lot; construct a mixed-use project with 250 for-rent senior residential units and a 7,500 square foot medical office; subdivide one lot into two lots; rezone the property from Regional Medical Facilities 1 (RMF1) to Community Commercial 4 (CC4); and change the General Plan designation from RMF to CC at 654 Camino De Los Mares. The project includes a Development Agreement and requests for concession/waiver(s) pursuant to State Density Bonus law.

In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15164, the City prepared an Addendum to the San Clemente Housing and Safety Elements Update Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) (State Clearinghouse No. 2021020256). The Addendum demonstrates that only minor technical changes to the PEIR are involved and the project would not result in any new or increased severity significant environmental effects beyond those identified in the PEIR.

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6189. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

Laura Campagnolo Legislative Administrator

