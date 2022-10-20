City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 2, 2022 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Housing Element Rezoning Program – Zoning Code Amendments to be Consistent with State Housing Laws

A public hearing to consider forwarding a recommendation to the City Council on the proposed ordinances listed below, which amend various provisions of the San Clemente Municipal Code (“SCMC”) to effectuate revisions contemplated by the City’s Sixth Cycle Housing Element. The proposed ordinances subject to the public hearing are as follows:

• An ordinance amending SCMC Section 17.24.070 regarding density bonuses and other affordable housing incentives required by state law. This ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) pursuant to sections 15358, 15305, and 15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines (California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Chapter 3).

• An ordinance amending SCMC Section 17.56.100 to comply with AB 139 regarding parking requirements for emergency shelters. This ordinance does not qualify as a “project” under CEQA (State CEQA Guidelines, § 15378(a)) and, in the alternative, is exempt from CEQA pursuant to section 15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines.

• An ordinance updating SCMC Section 17.28.270 regarding accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units to comply with recent changes in state laws. This ordinance is exempt from CEQA under California Public Resources Code section 21080.17.

• An ordinance amending various sections of the SCMC to ensure consistency with state law regarding low barrier navigation centers. This ordinance is exempt from CEQA pursuant to sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3) and 15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines.

• An ordinance amending various provisions of the SCMC to ensure consistency with state law regarding supportive and transitional housing. This ordinance is exempt from CEQA pursuant to sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3) and15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines.

• An ordinance amending various provisions of the SCMC regarding residential care facilities. This ordinance is exempt from CEQA pursuant to sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3) and15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines

All documents are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment(s) by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission

Related